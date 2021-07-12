NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Unopened Super Mario 64 game from 1996 sells for $1.56M

This photo provided by Heritage Auctions shows an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64...
This photo provided by Heritage Auctions shows an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 that has sold at auction for $1.56 million. Heritage Auctions in Dallas said that the 1996 video game sold Sunday, July 11, 2021, breaking its previous record price for the sale of a single video game.(Courtesy of Heritage Auctions via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — An unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 has sold at auction for $1.56 million.

Heritage Auctions in Dallas said that the 1996 game sold Sunday, breaking its previous record price for the sale of a single video game.

A spokesman did not immediately respond to an inquiry about who purchased the game.

Super Mario 64 was the best-selling game on the Nintendo 64 and the first to feature the Mario character in 3D, the auction house said in a statement.

The sale follows an unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda selling at auction Friday for $870,000. Valarie McLeckie, Heritage’s video game specialist, said the auction house was shocked to see a game sell for more than $1 million two days after the Zelda game broke its past record.

In April, the auction house sold an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. that was bought in 1986 and forgotten about in a desk drawer for $660,000.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3-year-old reported missing after man killed in single-car crash in Cleveland County
Troopers: 3-year-old reported missing after man killed in single-car crash in Cleveland County
Volunteers with the Chattooga Conservancy hauled the weathered wooden canoe out of the South...
Rare historic canoe found among South Carolina river rapids
Police investigate deadly stabbing in south Charlotte
Police investigate deadly stabbing in south Charlotte
‘I hope my daughter’s story can save a life’: Charlotte mom shares story after teen dies of...
‘I hope my daughter’s story can save a life’: Charlotte mom shares message after teen dies of rare COVID-related condition
From left to right: 18-year-old Nasir Turner, 19-year-old Donnell Ellison and 19-year-old...
‘Bring this person to justice’: 5 arrested, 1 wanted in murder of 8-year-old girl during drive-by shooting in Statesville

Latest News

FILE - In this June 29, 2021 file photo, U.S. Army Gen. Scott Miller, the U.S.'s top general in...
Top US commander to exit Afghanistan amid Taliban surge
In this image taken from video Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz speaks...
Coronavirus infects vaccinated leader at Florida condo site
Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham talks during an interview with The Associated Press about his...
Cunningham announcing plan to legalize marijuana in SC
Pope Francis gives his weekly prayer from the 10th floor hospital balcony at Rome’s Gemelli...
Pope to spend a few more days in Rome hospital after surgery