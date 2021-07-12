Summertime weather is here to stay!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hazy, hot and humid... Yes, we’re in it for the long haul now. The Bermuda High is taking over for a while!

Low 90s all week

Afternoon t-storms are possible

High humidity

We are looking at hot and humid days ahead. Today will be in the low 90s with high humidity. You may be one of the lucky few to pick up a cooling thunderstorm. That isn’t a guarantee for everyone though.

This will be the case all week long. The Bermuda High is nosing in from the Atlantic. It will give us a steady supply of humidity. Afternoon thunderstorms aren’t a huge threat but at least a few will be possible. If you do get one, heavy rain will be the biggest threat.

It's July - so the Bermuda High is back! So are the heat and humidity. pic.twitter.com/xae8SZWp4v — Leigh Brock (@LeighBrock2) July 12, 2021

That should come as no surprise since it feels wet even when it isn’t raining, right?

Highs all week will be in the low 90s and lows will be in the low 70s. Due to the humidity, it will feel hotter most days.

Make sure you find a way to stay cool and enjoy summer!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

