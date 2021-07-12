St. Jude Dream Home: A closer look at the new neighborhood where this year’s home is being built

UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - There are now just three days until you will be able to get your ticket for a chance to win this year’s St. Jude Dream Home.

The more than 2600 square foot Union County home comes with numerous special features including a secret office in the owner’s suite and a bonus room.

The new neighborhood called Sabella Estates will feature all-brick ranch-style single family homes. It’s tucked between Monroe and Unionville about 40 minutes southeast of center city Charlotte.

“This is not within the town limits of either Unionville or Monroe although we’re less than five minutes from each,” said Dream Home Builder Jeff Newton. “It’s rural. It’s quiet. Good schools. Great location and out and away from the hustle and bustle, but still convenient to the necessities in the shopping and things like that.”

“This is Piedmont school district… Piedmont High School and Unionville Elementary School,” added Ryan McGee, the Superintendent with McGee-Huntley Construction. “You’ve got great schools, and you’re five minutes to the bypass so you can be in Charlotte/Matthews in 15 minutes.”

Ryan McGee with McGee-Huntley is building more than half of the 52 homes planned in Sabella Estates. The construction company gave up one of their lots to help make this year’s dream home possible.

“They gave up an opportunity to make money on this lot,” said Newton. “If you know them, you know that’s not even in their head. They are like, ‘Okay, we’re a part of this and we’re partners in this and we’re going to help this happen,’” he added.

Ryan McGee says for him it’s personal and is why he began partnering with Jeff six years ago.

“My nephew developed Leukemia and St. Jude was a tremendous blessing to him and our whole family,” said McGee. “We’ve been blessed by some talents from our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and we do it to honor Him and to glorify Him,” he added. “I don’t want us to take any glory to us. This is a communitywide thing. It just reinforces that.”

You, the community, have helped us at WBTV and our partners sell out tickets for the Dream Home every year. This year we are hoping to sell 22,500 tickets to raise $2.25 million for the children and families treated at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Tune in this Thursday, July 15, to get your ticket before they sell out and to be eligible for all of the prizes in this year’s giveaway including the home, $20,000 toward a dream car courtesy of Mike Johnson’s Hickory Toyota, and a Publix and a Belk shopping spree.

