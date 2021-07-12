Second summer session of Camp CMS gets underway Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Camp CMS begins its second summer session on Monday.

The first session ended last week.

So far, the summer camp has run into a slew of issues.

Some employees hired to work the six-week summer learning program did not get paid on time. Teachers who did get paid told WBTV News they got their checks on June 30 but said others were still waiting for theirs.

Human Resources sent an email out to staff saying they were working to resolve those issues.

CMS reports not all enrolled students are attending Camp CMS

Aside from core subjects, Camp CMS schools are offering other electives including physical education and African American history.

