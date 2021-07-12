NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

SCDNR: Missing swimmer jumped into Pee Dee River to save child

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man whose body was recovered from the Pee Dee River over the weekend had jumped in to help save one of his children, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The agency provided new details on the recovery efforts that took place on Saturday.

SCDNR was called in around noon Saturday to help Horry County Fire Rescue find the missing swimmer near the Yauhannah boat ramp.

RELATED COVERAGE | Body of missing swimmer recovered near Horry County boat landing

Witnesses said the man was swimming with his family near the boat ramp when one of his children began to struggle in the current.

The man, identified as 26-year-old De’Quan Casey from Hemingway, was able to help the child but then went under himself and did not resurface.

Divers took over the search and were able to recover his body at 6:45 p.m. by using side-scan and hand-held sonar.

“Our goal is always to provide a resolution as soon as possible for a grieving family,” said Dive Team Supervisor Sgt. Dwayne Rogers.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I hope my daughter’s story can save a life’: Charlotte mom shares story after teen dies of...
‘I hope my daughter’s story can save a life’: Charlotte mom shares message after teen dies of rare COVID-related condition
3-year-old reported missing after man killed in single-car crash in Cleveland County
3-year-old reported missing after man killed in single-car crash in Cleveland Co. found safe
Fatal crash closes portion of Hwy 601 in Salisbury
Three killed in crash, portion of Hwy 601 closed in Salisbury
Volunteers with the Chattooga Conservancy hauled the weathered wooden canoe out of the South...
Rare historic canoe found among South Carolina river rapids
Police investigate deadly stabbing in south Charlotte
Police investigate deadly stabbing in south Charlotte

Latest News

Tariq Lowery, 9, and Ah'Miyahh Howell, 8, were both shot while playing outside a Statesville...
9-year-old boy gets a hip replacement, physical therapy after Statesville drive-by shooting that killed his cousin
The CPD Office of Professional Standards is conducting a thorough review, officials say.
SC police officer penalized for Three Percenters sticker on personal vehicle
Police release photo of wanted man who fraudulently withdrew $7,500 from bank account in Matthews
Police release photo of wanted man accused of fraudulently withdrawing $7,500 from bank account in Matthews
Republicans to air attack ads over relocation of MLB All-Star game from Georgia