Police release photo of wanted man accused of fraudulently withdrawing $7,500 from bank account in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a man who made a fraudulent $7,500 withdrawal from a Matthews bank.

Police say the incident happened around 12:09 pm on Friday, May 14 at the BB&T Bank on Matthews Township Parkway.

Police say a man made a withdrawal from someone’s account under false pretenses in the amount of $7,500.

Matthews police released surveillance photos of the man they are searching for.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Danielle Helms at dhelms@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6706.

