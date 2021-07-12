NC DHHS Flu
Police officer put on on administrative duty for Three Percenters sticker on personal vehicle

The Columbia Police Department's Office of Professional Standards is conducting a thorough review, officials say.(Source: WIS, Gray Television)
By WIS News 10 Staff and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - An officer with the Columbia Police Department has been removed from patrol duties after a complaint about a sticker on the officer’s personal vehicle.

The officer, who has not been named, had a Three Percenters sticker on his car, the department confirmed.

Three Percenters are “anti-government extremists who are part of the militia movement,” according to the Anti-Defamation League. Canada has labeled it a terrorist entity.

Three Percenters are also known as 3%ers, III%ers, and Threepers.

Someone complained to CPD about the sticker and after an initial review, commanders spoke with the officer, WIS TV reported.

Officials said that officer immediately and voluntarily removed the sticker from his vehicle.

The officer has been placed on administrative duty while the CPD Office of Professional Standards conducts a thorough review.

