Picture of consistency in our weather this week

By Al Conklin
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As I look at the weather maps, I see the making of very typical, mid-July pattern unfolding for the WBTV viewing area this week. Most of the organized storminess will run along a stalled front extending from the Gulf Coast, through the Midwest, up into the Great Lakes and then over into New England.

  • Near 90° high temperatures all week long
  • Heat index runs much higher
  • Scattered storms around each day

In the meantime, our weather will be governed by an extension of the Bermuda High, parked off the Carolina coast, resulting in hot, humid weather all week long.

As for rain, without a major trigger to act upon the tropical humidity, there’ll likely be no more than about a 20-30% of a shower or thunderstorm around the Piedmont each day this week, though the chance in the mountains will be a bit higher. 

Keep in mind, just because the risk of a storm is on the low side, any storms that do develop can put down a lot of rain in a short period of time, so localized flash flooding is possible this week.

So, plan on 90-92° each day this week with the heat index in the upper 90s several hours each afternoon with overnight lows near 70°.  This pattern is forecast to hold right through the upcoming weekend.

Stay alert with the WBTV First Alert Weather App.

Hope you have a great week!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

