Person injured in shooting outside Caldwell County courthouse

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot outside the Caldwell County Courthouse Monday morning, according to law enforcement sources.

Sources say the victim was targeted and the shooting was not random.

The person shot was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.

The shooter is in custody, sources say.

No names or possible motives have been released.

