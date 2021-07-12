‘No Swimming Advisory’ issued after 200 gallons of sewage discharged into Lake Norman cove

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - A “No Swimming Advisory” was issued for a cove on Lake Norman.

The advisory was issued after an estimated 200 gallons of untreated sewage was discharged from a residence on Paradise Cove Court in Cornelius to a cove on Lake Norman.

The discharge originated from a pipe damaged by a private contractor.

The pipe has been repaired and the discharge discontinued, according to Mecklenburg County officials.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services staff will monitor water quality in the area until conditions are deemed safe for human contact at which time the no swimming advisory will be lifted.

“Since this cove on Lake Norman is used for recreation, it is important to inform residents of the discharge and advise against swimming in the impacted area due to the potential risk to human health,” said Rusty Rozzelle, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services’ Water Quality Program Manager.

