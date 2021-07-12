Missing 15-year-old girl last seen Sunday in Fort Mill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Fort Mill are asking for the public’s help locating a 15-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since Sunday.

Naylin Bullard was last seen at 8 p.m. in the Waterside neighborhood, near the Catawba River just east of I-77.

She Left wearing a Green Bay Packers t-shirt, black shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone who sees Bullard or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Mill Police Department at 803-547-2022.

Please help us locate this Missing juvenile. Naylin Bullard 15yo. She was last seen Sunday, July 11 at 8 PM in the... Posted by Fort Mill Police Department on Monday, July 12, 2021

