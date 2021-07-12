NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Missing 15-year-old girl last seen Sunday in Fort Mill

Naylin Bullard
Naylin Bullard(Fort Mill Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Fort Mill are asking for the public’s help locating a 15-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since Sunday.

Naylin Bullard was last seen at 8 p.m. in the Waterside neighborhood, near the Catawba River just east of I-77.

She Left wearing a Green Bay Packers t-shirt, black shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone who sees Bullard or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Mill Police Department at 803-547-2022.

Please help us locate this Missing juvenile. Naylin Bullard 15yo. She was last seen Sunday, July 11 at 8 PM in the...

Posted by Fort Mill Police Department on Monday, July 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I hope my daughter’s story can save a life’: Charlotte mom shares story after teen dies of...
‘I hope my daughter’s story can save a life’: Charlotte mom shares message after teen dies of rare COVID-related condition
3-year-old reported missing after man killed in single-car crash in Cleveland County
3-year-old reported missing after man killed in single-car crash in Cleveland Co. found safe
Volunteers with the Chattooga Conservancy hauled the weathered wooden canoe out of the South...
Rare historic canoe found among South Carolina river rapids
Police investigate deadly stabbing in south Charlotte
Police investigate deadly stabbing in south Charlotte
From left to right: 18-year-old Nasir Turner, 19-year-old Donnell Ellison and 19-year-old...
‘Bring this person to justice’: 5 arrested, 1 wanted in murder of 8-year-old girl during drive-by shooting in Statesville

Latest News

Fatal crash closes portion of Hwy 601 in Salisbury
Three killed in crash, portion of Hwy 601 closed in Salisbury
American Airlines crew members had to restrain a passenger on a flight to Charlotte after she...
Woman restrained with duct tape after attempting to open plane door on flight to NC
One person was hurt in a shooting outside the Caldwell County Courthouse Monday
Person injured in shooting outside Caldwell County courthouse
Nicholas William Smith, of Mullins, has not been seen or heard from since July 9.
Authorities search for missing Marion Co. teen with high functioning autism