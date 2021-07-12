NC DHHS Flu
Man charged with shooting from car inside Boone city limits(Boone Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT
BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was charged with shooting from his car within the Boone limits.

Police said 47-year-old Anthony Martinez Grimes fired shots from his car into the air on Rivers Street near the intersection with Bodenheimer Drive around 11:15 p.m. July 8.

No injuries or damage were reported.

Grimes was charged with Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Going Armed to the Terror of the People, and Discharging of a Firearm within City Limits.

He was taken to the Watauga County Jail under a $20,000 bond.

Police in Boone issued a search warrant at Grimes’ home on Summer Drive in Boone.

A handgun and ammunition consistent with shell casings recovered from the scene were seized.

