Man charged with shooting from car inside Boone city limits
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was charged with shooting from his car within the Boone limits.
Police said 47-year-old Anthony Martinez Grimes fired shots from his car into the air on Rivers Street near the intersection with Bodenheimer Drive around 11:15 p.m. July 8.
No injuries or damage were reported.
Grimes was charged with Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Going Armed to the Terror of the People, and Discharging of a Firearm within City Limits.
He was taken to the Watauga County Jail under a $20,000 bond.
Police in Boone issued a search warrant at Grimes’ home on Summer Drive in Boone.
A handgun and ammunition consistent with shell casings recovered from the scene were seized.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.