Kurt Busch holds off brother Kyle at Atlanta Motor Speedway

HAMPTON, GEORGIA - JULY 11: Kurt Busch, driver of the #1 GEARWRENCH Chevrolet, celebrates in...
HAMPTON, GEORGIA - JULY 11: Kurt Busch, driver of the #1 GEARWRENCH Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 11, 2021 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)(Jared C. Tilton | Getty Images)
By Charles Odum (Associated Press)
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Kurt Busch passed brother Kyle with 24 laps left and won the NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday to complete a sibling weekend sweep at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Kurt Busch raced to his first victory of the season, 33rd overall and the fourth of his career at Atlanta. He locked up a spot in the playoffs and possibly improved his chances of securing a new ride next season.

Kyle Busch reclaimed the lead with 47 laps remaining, but couldn’t hold off his older brother on Lap 236.

Kyle Busch pushed for the lead with eight laps remaining, but 42-year-old Kurt pulled away in the final laps to win by 1.237 seconds.

Kyle Busch won the Xfinity Series race Saturday.

