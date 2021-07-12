Three killed in crash, portion of Hwy 601 closed in Salisbury

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were killed in a crash in Salisbury Monday afternoon.

The wreck happened around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 601 near Young Road. Officials confirmed three people were killed in the crash but made no other details public.

Fatal crash, Highway 601 in Rowan County near Young Rd. Road will be closed for a while. Avoid the area. Getting details now. pic.twitter.com/DOqeYYSUnD — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) July 12, 2021

The victims’ names have not been released.

The roadway was expected to be closed for some time as crews worked at the scene.

There is no word on other injuries and investigators have not said what may have led to the crash.

