NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Three killed in crash, portion of Hwy 601 closed in Salisbury

Fatal crash closes portion of Hwy 601 in Salisbury
Fatal crash closes portion of Hwy 601 in Salisbury(David Whisenant | WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were killed in a crash in Salisbury Monday afternoon.

The wreck happened around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 601 near Young Road. Officials confirmed three people were killed in the crash but made no other details public.

The victims’ names have not been released.

The roadway was expected to be closed for some time as crews worked at the scene.

There is no word on other injuries and investigators have not said what may have led to the crash.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I hope my daughter’s story can save a life’: Charlotte mom shares story after teen dies of...
‘I hope my daughter’s story can save a life’: Charlotte mom shares message after teen dies of rare COVID-related condition
3-year-old reported missing after man killed in single-car crash in Cleveland County
3-year-old reported missing after man killed in single-car crash in Cleveland Co. found safe
Volunteers with the Chattooga Conservancy hauled the weathered wooden canoe out of the South...
Rare historic canoe found among South Carolina river rapids
Police investigate deadly stabbing in south Charlotte
Police investigate deadly stabbing in south Charlotte
From left to right: 18-year-old Nasir Turner, 19-year-old Donnell Ellison and 19-year-old...
‘Bring this person to justice’: 5 arrested, 1 wanted in murder of 8-year-old girl during drive-by shooting in Statesville

Latest News

Naylin Bullard
Missing 15-year-old girl last seen Sunday in Fort Mill
American Airlines crew members had to restrain a passenger on a flight to Charlotte after she...
Woman restrained with duct tape after attempting to open plane door on flight to NC
One person was hurt in a shooting outside the Caldwell County Courthouse Monday
Person injured in shooting outside Caldwell County courthouse
Nicholas William Smith, of Mullins, has not been seen or heard from since July 9.
Authorities search for missing Marion Co. teen with high functioning autism