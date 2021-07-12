Three killed in crash, portion of Hwy 601 closed in Salisbury
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were killed in a crash in Salisbury Monday afternoon.
The wreck happened around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 601 near Young Road. Officials confirmed three people were killed in the crash but made no other details public.
The victims’ names have not been released.
The roadway was expected to be closed for some time as crews worked at the scene.
There is no word on other injuries and investigators have not said what may have led to the crash.
