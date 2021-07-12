NC DHHS Flu
Black Lives Matter mural damaged in Elizabeth City

A mural in Elizabeth City has been vandalized with skid marks.
A mural in Elizabeth City has been vandalized with skid marks.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -A Black Lives Matter mural was damaged in downtown Elizabeth City only one day after it was unveiled, according to a Facebook video posted Sunday.

Elizabeth City police are investigating the damage and have reviewed nearby surveillance video.

The artist behind the piece, Michael Little, said he painted the mural in honor of Andrew Brown Jr., who was shot and killed by a Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office Deputy as they tried to serve arrest warrants.

Black skid marks were across the mural in front of city hall, according to photos from Little.

Officials believe a black Dodge Ram with blacked-out tires, left the marks.

Photos from police show the truck driving back and forth over the mural, with smoke fuming from the back of the truck.

Glenda Thomas, Andrew Brown Jr.’s aunt, posted a video to her Facebook of the damage saying that “someone needs to be accountable for this.”

The Pasquotank County DA ruled Brown’s death justified saying Brown struck a deputy with his car twice as he tried fleeing.

