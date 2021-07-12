NC DHHS Flu
Authorities search for missing Marion Co. teen with high functioning autism

Nicholas William Smith, of Mullins, has not been seen or heard from since July 9.
Nicholas William Smith, of Mullins, has not been seen or heard from since July 9.(Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a young Pee Dee man who has been missing since Friday.

According to information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Nicholas William Smith, of Mullins, has not been seen or heard from since July 9.

Authorities said Smith is 5-foot-5, weighs 135 pounds, and has reddish brown hair and brown eyes.

“Smith has high functioning autism and his family is very concerned,” a post on the Marion County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page states.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the MCSO at (843) 423-8399.

