9-year-old boy gets a hip replacement, physical therapy after Statesville drive-by shooting that killed his cousin

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 9-year-old child who was injured in a drive-by shooting two weeks ago in Statesville underwent hip replacement surgery.

Tariq Lowery is also going through physical therapy as he recovers from the June 28 shooting that injured him and killed his 8-year-old cousin, Ah’Miyahh Howell. They were just playing in the yard when people passing in a white car began shooting.

According to police, someone unloaded on the house near where the children were playing. Ah’Miyahh was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Tariq is just beginning his road to recovery.

Sasha Howell, Tariq’s aunt and Ah’Miyahh’s great aunt, said Tariq was shot in the leg and the bullet exited out his backside.

“But it broke his hip and they had to give him a hip replacement,” Sasha said.

Howell said Lowery is mostly homebound right now, except for his physical therapy appointments. He is expected to make a full recovery, but she says he is also struggling emotionally with what happened.

“He is so strong though. Like it’s unbelievable how strong he is,” Howell said. “When my sisters rolled up when this happened they didn’t know what was going on, they rolled up … He [Tariq] was on one side of the porch and Ah’Miyahh was on the other side of the porch. He was just laying there and then, he didn’t start crying until the paramedics got there. So, they [Sasha’s sisters] had to step back and he was like ‘don’t leave me. I don’t want to die, so don’t leave me.’”

Howell said Tariq and Ah’Miyahh’s other cousins who were there during the shooting are also struggling to process what happened.

“One of my other nephews who was there he said he saw them circle the block like three times,” Howell said.

Howell said she does not know any of the men arrested in connection with the shooting of Ah’Miyahh, Tariq, and a third little boy. She also doesn’t know why anyone would want to hurt her family.

“If this was—which it seems intentional--- they didn’t break our family. We still strong and we going to still hold on,” Howell said.

Statesville Police are still looking for Donnell Ellison, one of several men accused of being involved in the shooting. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

About an hour and a half, after Ah’Miyahh and Tariq were shot, police responded to another drive-by shooting.

Another little boy was shot. WBTV contacted his family to get an update on how he is doing but has not heard back.

Police say the boy is expected to be okay.

