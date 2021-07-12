6-year-old boy suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound after finding handgun

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 6-year-old boy shot himself in the hand with a gun he found in his mother’s dresser drawer.

According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Sunday night at a location on Flat Rock Road. The child found a loaded Ruger 9mm handgun in a dresser drawer, and while playing with the gun, shot himself in the hand.

When deputies arrived they noted that the child’s hand was bleeding. The child was taken to Atrium Health Cabarrus to be treated for his injury. The report says the bullet grazed the skin of two fingers.

No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.

