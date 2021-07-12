NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

6-year-old boy suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound after finding handgun

The child was taken to Atrium Health Cabarrus for treatment.
The child was taken to Atrium Health Cabarrus for treatment.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 6-year-old boy shot himself in the hand with a gun he found in his mother’s dresser drawer.

According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Sunday night at a location on Flat Rock Road. The child found a loaded Ruger 9mm handgun in a dresser drawer, and while playing with the gun, shot himself in the hand.

When deputies arrived they noted that the child’s hand was bleeding. The child was taken to Atrium Health Cabarrus to be treated for his injury. The report says the bullet grazed the skin of two fingers.

No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3-year-old reported missing after man killed in single-car crash in Cleveland County
Troopers: 3-year-old reported missing after man killed in single-car crash in Cleveland County
‘I hope my daughter’s story can save a life’: Charlotte mom shares story after teen dies of...
‘I hope my daughter’s story can save a life’: Charlotte mom shares message after teen dies of rare COVID-related condition
Volunteers with the Chattooga Conservancy hauled the weathered wooden canoe out of the South...
Rare historic canoe found among South Carolina river rapids
Police investigate deadly stabbing in south Charlotte
Police investigate deadly stabbing in south Charlotte
From left to right: 18-year-old Nasir Turner, 19-year-old Donnell Ellison and 19-year-old...
‘Bring this person to justice’: 5 arrested, 1 wanted in murder of 8-year-old girl during drive-by shooting in Statesville

Latest News

Officials provide update in deadly high-rise collapse in Surfside, Florida
The incident happened on Saturday at a home on Rockwell Road.
5-year-old girl treated after overdosing on medication
A snake caused a power outage in Gastonia Monday morning.
Snake causes power outage in Gastonia
Monday, July 12 6 a.m.
Monday, July 12 6 a.m.