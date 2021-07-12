NC DHHS Flu
5-year-old girl treated after overdosing on medication

The incident happened on Saturday at a home on Rockwell Road.
The incident happened on Saturday at a home on Rockwell Road.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 5-year-old girl was being treated after overdosing on medication, according to a report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.

The report says that the child took several pills of the prescription drug Olanzapine. The website WebMD.com says the drug is used to is “treat certain mental/mood conditions (such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder). It may also be used in combination with other medication to treat depression.”

The incident happened at a location on Rockwell Road in Rockwell on Saturday. Deputies say family members noticed that the child was having trouble breathing. They debated call 911, according to the report, and the call wasn’t made until approximately 45 minutes after the child took the pills. The report noted “poor living conditions” in the house.

The child was taken to the hospital by Rowan County Emergency Services. The condition of the child is not known. DSS has been notified. The Rowan Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.

