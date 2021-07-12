3-year-old reported missing after man killed in single-car crash in Cleveland Co. found safe

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in a crash and a 3-year-old child was believed to be missing following a single-car crash Saturday afternoon in Cleveland County, according to N.C. Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Long Branch Road near Pinewood Drive.

Troopers said Bradley Carroll Mills, 39, from Kings Mountain, was traveling south on Long Branch Road when he drove off the right side of the road, then crashed into a utility pool and then into a commercial van trailer behind a business in the area.

Mills was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said they initially believed there was a child seated inside the car Mills was driving but no child was found when troopers responded.

Just after 10 a.m. Monday, officers said they had learned the child was dropped off with a family friend prior to the crash, but that the child’s grandmother did not know this.

Highway patrol said their preliminary report indicated that speed was a factor in the crash and that Mills was going about 65 mph in a 45-mph zone. A toxicology report is pending.

