Woman reels in wallet from 1980s while fishing, seeks owner

(Jenny Kane | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (AP) - A woman in North Carolina says she’s searching for a man who lost his wallet in a lake in the mid-1980s.

WRAL reports that Sarah Foor and her husband were fishing Saturday at Jones Lake State Park near Elizabethtown when she reeled in the wallet.

Inside she found a faded driver’s license, a library card and an array of expired credit cards.

The wallet also held a senior photo that’s dated from the 1983-84 school year.

The back reads: “Mickey, you’re a very special person to me. Love always, Sharon.”

The wallet had 50 cents inside. But she still considers it a treasure. Foor reached out to WRAL for help in finding the man. He was not identified.

