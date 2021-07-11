Woman reels in wallet from 1980s while fishing, seeks owner

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (AP) - A woman in North Carolina says she’s searching for a man who lost his wallet in a lake in the mid-1980s.

WRAL reports that Sarah Foor and her husband were fishing Saturday at Jones Lake State Park near Elizabethtown when she reeled in the wallet.

Inside she found a faded driver’s license, a library card and an array of expired credit cards.

The wallet also held a senior photo that’s dated from the 1983-84 school year.

The back reads: “Mickey, you’re a very special person to me. Love always, Sharon.”

The wallet had 50 cents inside. But she still considers it a treasure. Foor reached out to WRAL for help in finding the man. He was not identified.

