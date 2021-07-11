“We the village”: Men in suits promote unity, brotherhood in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Men in Kinston gathered for a “Men in Suits,” march promoting a more positive black male presence in the community.

Organizers say the nationwide movement was held in eastern North Carolina in hopes of portraying black men in a more positive light.

“Do we have our social ills? Most definitely,” Lamont “Voice” Cox said. “But what about the times where we come together, the Lincoln City Reunion? When we used to come together for our “Clash of the 90′s” every thanksgiving? No drama.”

The group marched through the downtown area of Kinston and ended at the Kinston music park where several speakers shared words of motivation.

“The power of “We” is much more powerful than any one organization could ever be,” Kinston mayor Don Hardy said. “So we’re here today show support of our African American brothers throughout not just Kinston, but throughout the nation.”

Local churches participated by building a float for the march, and organizers hope for more events in the community in partnership with city officials.

