Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust conserves 100 acres of farmland in Cumberland County

This property, known as Big Creek Bottomlands, is working farm and forestland located approximately ½ mile from the South River.(Three Rivers Land Trust)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust has announced the permanent conservation of 100 acres located in Cumberland County. This property, known as Big Creek Bottomlands, is working farm and forestland located approximately ½ mile from the South River. Running through this unique property is Big Creek, the namesake of this conservation project. While there are small grain fields in the uplands of the Big Creek Bottomlands, there are also wetlands around the tributary.

“Big Creek Bottomlands is in a region further outside of our usual work area,” expressed Land Protection Specialist Emily Callicutt, “and this project expands our conservation footprint. We want to make a difference and Big Creek Bottomlands is an excellent way to stretch our reach of impact.”

“We are really excited about the completion of this project,” stated Crystal Cockman, Director of Conservation. “Our mission at Three Rivers Land Trust is to conserve land for future generations, and this property is a perfect example of just that. Unique properties like Big Creek Bottomlands are quintessential to maintaining biodiversity in our region.”

The primary purpose of the conservation easement is to protect woodlands, wetlands, agriculture, and to protect the land from permanent development. This permanent conservation easement was made possible through a generous donation from the landowner to Three Rivers Land Trust.

To learn more about how to protect your own property, or how to support Three Rivers Land Trust in our conservation mission, contact Crystal Cockman at 704-647-0302 or crystal@threeriverslandtrust.org.

To become a member and support TRLT in their conservation mission, please contact Michael Fulk, Associate Director, at 704-647-0302 or michael@threeriverslandtrust.org.

