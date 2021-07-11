NC DHHS Flu
One person killed in Chesterfield County crash Saturday afternoon

Police lights
Police lights(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Kristi O'Connor
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a person was killed in a crash in chesterfield county.

Troopers say it happened just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday. They say a person driving a station wagon didn’t stop at a stop sign on Smith Lane. The station wagon hit a dump truck traveling on airport road, according to troopers.

The dump truck ran off the road and hit a mailbox. The driver was hurt and taken to Atrium Health Union for treatment.

The driver of the station wagon was pronounced dead on scene, according to SCHP.

