One person killed in Chesterfield County crash Saturday afternoon

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a person was killed in a crash in chesterfield county.

Troopers say it happened just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday. They say a person driving a station wagon didn’t stop at a stop sign on Smith Lane. The station wagon hit a dump truck traveling on airport road, according to troopers.

The dump truck ran off the road and hit a mailbox. The driver was hurt and taken to Atrium Health Union for treatment.

The driver of the station wagon was pronounced dead on scene, according to SCHP.

