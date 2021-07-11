Nearly 10,000 winners to split $3.6M NC lottery jackpot

NC DHHS Flu
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -Nearly 10,000 winners of a North Carolina lottery game will split the $3.6 million jackpot.

The Charlotte Observer reported that the 9,307 players won the Carolina Pick 3 in a drawing on Friday.

All of the winners chose the same numbers: 0-0-0. Each beat odds of 1 in 1,000.

Prizes will vary depending on how much people pay for a ticket.

Players who paid 50 cents get $250 before taxes.

Those who paid $1 get the top prize of $500.

Lottery officials said that playing the same three numbers is a popular way that people play the game.

Winners have six months to claim their prizes.

