More than 20 cats killed in Knoxville house fire

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire on 3311 Gap Road around 3:40 p.m. Sunday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

Neighbors reported the owners were not home but pets were inside. After searching the house, firefighters found 21 dead cats.

No people were injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Captain D.J. Corcoran.

