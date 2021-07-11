NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Lanes reopened after several wrecks block I-85 southbound in north Charlotte

Lanes reopened after several wrecks block I-85 southbound in north Charlotte
Lanes reopened after several wrecks block I-85 southbound in north Charlotte(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Several lanes were blocked and traffic was backed up after several wrecks on I-85 southbound.

The crashes happened along a stretch from Sugar Creek Road to North Graham Street in north Charlotte.

The lanes reopened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

WBTV was at the scene where one of the wrecks appeared to have involved a motorcycle, a Mustang and a Ford Ranger.

Medic said one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: 18-year-old Nasir Turner, 19-year-old Donnell Ellison and 19-year-old...
‘Bring this person to justice’: 5 arrested, 1 wanted in murder of 8-year-old girl during drive-by shooting in Statesville
The Caroline Waterfowl Rescue rescued 43 birds from a Statesville Park Friday.
More than 40 ducks, geese rescued from Statesville park following reports of animal cruelty
Police investigate deadly stabbing in south Charlotte
Police investigate deadly stabbing in south Charlotte
The athletes allege their coach dismissed them from the team, accusing him of retaliation for...
8 former women’s basketball players sue Lenoir-Rhyne University for at least $26M after dismissal from team
Healthcare workers speak out against mask mandates banned in schools
CDC updates school mask guidance, some N.C. parents want lawmakers to go one step further

Latest News

It was caught by a fishing rod, reeled in, and netted in the boat.
NC man sets new record after catching 127lb catfish
Woman reels in wallet from 1980s while fishing, seeks owner
3-year-old reported missing after man killed in single-car crash in Cleveland County
Troopers: 3-year-old reported missing after man killed in single-car crash in Cleveland County
Crews respond to fire at store in Gastonia
Crews respond to fire at building occupied by discount store, Army-Navy Superstore in Gastonia