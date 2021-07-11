Lanes reopened after several wrecks block I-85 southbound in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Several lanes were blocked and traffic was backed up after several wrecks on I-85 southbound.

The crashes happened along a stretch from Sugar Creek Road to North Graham Street in north Charlotte.

The lanes reopened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

WBTV was at the scene where one of the wrecks appeared to have involved a motorcycle, a Mustang and a Ford Ranger.

Medic said one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

