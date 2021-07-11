Lanes reopened after several wrecks block I-85 southbound in north Charlotte
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Several lanes were blocked and traffic was backed up after several wrecks on I-85 southbound.
The crashes happened along a stretch from Sugar Creek Road to North Graham Street in north Charlotte.
The lanes reopened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
WBTV was at the scene where one of the wrecks appeared to have involved a motorcycle, a Mustang and a Ford Ranger.
Medic said one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
