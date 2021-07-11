NC DHHS Flu
Hot and muggy for the week ahead with daily chances for late-day storms

By Jason Myers
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -High temperatures will be around 90 degrees this week with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly for the afternoon and evening hours.

No organized severe weather is expected, yet a few strong to severe storms could develop.

Afternoon heat indices will likely be in the mid to upper 90s, so use caution working or playing out in the heat.

  • Monday: 91°; Isolated afternoon and evening storms.
  • Mid to late week: Around 90°, with isolated late-day storms.
  • Next Weekend: Around 90°, with scattered storms.
Jason Myers Sunday evening forecast
Jason Myers Sunday evening forecast(WBTV)

Overnight into Monday morning will feature partly cloudy skies and some patchy fog with overnight low temperatures around 72 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and remain hot and muggy with afternoon high temperatures around 91 degrees with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. Isolated storms are possible for the afternoon and evening hours.

Temperatures will stay around 90 degrees Tuesday through Friday with hot and muggy conditions, and daily chances for a few late-day storms.

A few storms may be strong to severe with heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and small hail possible with any storm that develops.

Next weekend will continue to stay hot, with morning temperatures in the lower 70s with afternoon high temperatures around 90 degrees.

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible for the afternoon and evening hours of Saturday and Sunday.

Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on-the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.

Have a great week ahead!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

