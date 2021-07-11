NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Hot and muggy for Sunday with scattered afternoon storms

By Jason Myers
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -High temperatures will be around 90 degrees for Sunday afternoon with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible.

No organized severe weather is expected, yet a few strong to severe storms could develop. Make sure you stay weather aware throughout the day.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

  • Sunday: 90°; Scattered afternoon and evening storms
  • Monday: Upper 80s; Isolated, late-day storm
  • Midweek next week: Around 90°, with isolated late-day storms.
Jason Myers Saturday evening forecast
Jason Myers Saturday evening forecast(WBTV)

Overnight into Sunday morning will feature a stray shower with overnight low temperatures around 70 degrees.

Sunday will be another hot and muggy day with afternoon high temperatures warming to 90 degrees for the piedmont, with upper 70s for the mountains.

Scattered, late-day storms are possible. A few storms may be strong with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and small hail.

Sunday night into Monday morning will feature a stray shower with overnight low temperatures in the lower 70s.

Monday will be partly cloudy and remain hot and muggy with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Isolated storms are possible for the afternoon and evening hours.

Temperatures will stay around 90 degrees Tuesday through Thursday with daily chances for isolated, late-day storms.

Friday into the weekend will continue to stay hot, with morning temperatures in the lower 70s with afternoon high temperatures around 90 degrees. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible for the afternoon and evening hours.

Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on-the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: 18-year-old Nasir Turner, 19-year-old Donnell Ellison and 19-year-old...
5 arrested, 1 wanted and considered ‘armed and dangerous’ in murder of 8-year-old girl in Statesville
The athletes allege their coach dismissed them from the team, accusing him of retaliation for...
8 former women’s basketball players sue Lenoir-Rhyne University for at least $26M after dismissal from team
Sources tell WBTV that City of Charlotte CFO Kelly Flannery is leaving her job Friday.
City of Charlotte CFO unexpectedly leaving job
Emergency personnel responded to the southside of Broad River Greenway around 3:41 p.m.
Man’s body found 7 feet underwater after swimming across river in Boiling Springs, N.C.
During Thursday’s press conference, officials showed four angles of the arresting video because...
1 brother’s charges dismissed, 1 officer fired and charged as body cam video released from Rock Hill arrests

Latest News

WBTV's Jason Myers' Saturday evening forecast
WBTV's Jason Myers' Saturday evening forecast
Today's forecast
Tropics are quiet - back to our summertime pattern
After a week when the Carolinas were hit by Elsa and followed up by a line of storms on Friday,...
Weather to shift back to less turbulent pattern over the weekend
After a week when the Carolinas were hit by Elsa and followed up by a line of storms on Friday,...
Weather to shift back to less turbulent pattern over the weekend