Hot and muggy for Sunday with scattered afternoon storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -High temperatures will be around 90 degrees for Sunday afternoon with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible.

No organized severe weather is expected, yet a few strong to severe storms could develop. Make sure you stay weather aware throughout the day.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Sunday: 90°; Scattered afternoon and evening storms

Monday: Upper 80s; Isolated, late-day storm

Midweek next week: Around 90°, with isolated late-day storms.

Jason Myers Saturday evening forecast (WBTV)

Overnight into Sunday morning will feature a stray shower with overnight low temperatures around 70 degrees.

Sunday will be another hot and muggy day with afternoon high temperatures warming to 90 degrees for the piedmont, with upper 70s for the mountains.

Scattered, late-day storms are possible. A few storms may be strong with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and small hail.

Sunday night into Monday morning will feature a stray shower with overnight low temperatures in the lower 70s.

Monday will be partly cloudy and remain hot and muggy with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Isolated storms are possible for the afternoon and evening hours.

Temperatures will stay around 90 degrees Tuesday through Thursday with daily chances for isolated, late-day storms.

Friday into the weekend will continue to stay hot, with morning temperatures in the lower 70s with afternoon high temperatures around 90 degrees. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible for the afternoon and evening hours.

Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on-the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.