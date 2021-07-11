NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Girl, 12, dies after car swept away in Missouri floodwater

A car was swept away in floodwaters Saturday morning in St. Louis. A 12-year-old girl was swept...
A car was swept away in floodwaters Saturday morning in St. Louis. A 12-year-old girl was swept into a drainage ditch while trying to leave the car. Her body was later found in a creek.(Source: MSHP/KSDK/CNN)
By KSDK staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KSDK) - Flash flooding is being blamed for the death of a 12-year-old girl in Missouri.

Authorities said the girl, who the family identified as Aaleya Carter, was swept down a storm drain while trying to leave the car Saturday morning.

The girl was riding with family members when the car was swept off the road by floodwater.

The car landed on a concrete drain.

Three people inside the vehicle made it out safely, but when the girl tried to exit, she fell down the drain.

Her body was later found in a creek.

Police said the floodwater reached as high as 2 feet on the highway.

Copyright 2021 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

From left to right: 18-year-old Nasir Turner, 19-year-old Donnell Ellison and 19-year-old...
‘Bring this person to justice’: 5 arrested, 1 wanted in murder of 8-year-old girl during drive-by shooting in Statesville
The Caroline Waterfowl Rescue rescued 43 birds from a Statesville Park Friday.
More than 40 ducks, geese rescued from Statesville park following reports of animal cruelty
The athletes allege their coach dismissed them from the team, accusing him of retaliation for...
8 former women’s basketball players sue Lenoir-Rhyne University for at least $26M after dismissal from team
Sources tell WBTV that City of Charlotte CFO Kelly Flannery is leaving her job Friday.
City of Charlotte CFO unexpectedly leaving job
Healthcare workers speak out against mask mandates banned in schools
CDC updates school mask guidance, some N.C. parents want lawmakers to go one step further

Latest News

Across Florida, people living in the thousands of condominiums rising above the state’s 1,350...
Officials across Florida rethink condo inspection polices
Pope Francis appears on a balcony of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Sunday, July 11,...
Pope Francis makes first appearance since intestinal surgery
Zaila Avant-garde
LSU, Southern University offer full scholarships to spelling bee champion
Tonya Carter, the girl's grandma, said the 12-year-old got out of the passenger's side door and...
Grandma talks about girl getting swept into drainage