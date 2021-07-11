First Alert - A heat index close to 100 degrees with a few thunderstorms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be HOT! Not everyone will get storms but if you’re in the right place at the right time, one could send you inside for a while.

Heat index in the mid - upper 90s

A few strong storms

In the 90s all week

Forecast heat index (First Alert Weather)

Today will be hot and humid. A few afternoon thunderstorms are possible. The good news is that not everyone will get a storm so don’t cancel your plans. The thing is, if you do get a storm, it will bring heavy rain in a short time. This is definitely a feast or famine situation. Make sure you have the WBTV Weather App handy. The best chance for storms will be in the mountains. Everyone will be affected by the heat though.

The week ahead will be pretty similar every day. Highs will range right around 90 degrees. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s. The humidity will remain high. There is a 30 percent to 40 percent chance for afternoon thunderstorms every day.

Rainfall over the next seven days (First Alert Weather)

Thankfully, the tropics are quiet this week.

Make it a great Sunday!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

