Crews respond to fire at building occupied by discount store, Army-Navy Superstore in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Fire officials are responding to a two-alarm fire at a building occupied by the Gastonia Family Discount Store and the Army-Navy Superstore in Gastonia, according to Gaston County emergency responders.

The store is located on S. York Road in Gastonia.

Officials have closed S. York Road (Highway 321) at Lagrande Street.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

No other information was provided.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.