NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Crews respond to fire at building occupied by discount store, Army-Navy Superstore in Gastonia

Crews respond to fire at store in Gastonia
Crews respond to fire at store in Gastonia(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Fire officials are responding to a two-alarm fire at a building occupied by the Gastonia Family Discount Store and the Army-Navy Superstore in Gastonia, according to Gaston County emergency responders.

The store is located on S. York Road in Gastonia.

Officials have closed S. York Road (Highway 321) at Lagrande Street.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

No other information was provided.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: 18-year-old Nasir Turner, 19-year-old Donnell Ellison and 19-year-old...
‘Bring this person to justice’: 5 arrested, 1 wanted in murder of 8-year-old girl during drive-by shooting in Statesville
The Caroline Waterfowl Rescue rescued 43 birds from a Statesville Park Friday.
More than 40 ducks, geese rescued from Statesville park following reports of animal cruelty
Police investigate deadly stabbing in south Charlotte
Police investigate deadly stabbing in south Charlotte
The athletes allege their coach dismissed them from the team, accusing him of retaliation for...
8 former women’s basketball players sue Lenoir-Rhyne University for at least $26M after dismissal from team
Healthcare workers speak out against mask mandates banned in schools
CDC updates school mask guidance, some N.C. parents want lawmakers to go one step further

Latest News

Money
Nearly 10,000 winners to split $3.6M NC lottery jackpot
The sport’s first Black female tire changer visited Rowan-Cabarrus Community College for...
Driving change with an impact wrench: Brehanna Daniels is breaking barriers and promoting diversity in NASCAR
This property, known as Big Creek Bottomlands, is working farm and forestland located...
Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust conserves 100 acres of farmland in Cumberland County
Police investigate deadly stabbing in south Charlotte
Police investigate deadly stabbing in south Charlotte