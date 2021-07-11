NC DHHS Flu
Troopers: 3-year-old reported missing after man killed in single-car crash in Cleveland County

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in a crash and a 3-year-old child is reported missing following a single-car crash Saturday afternoon in Cleveland County, according to N.C. Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Long Branch Road near Pinewood Drive.

Troopers said Bradley Carroll Mills, 39, from Kings Mountain, was traveling south on Long Branch Road when he drove off the right side of the road, then crashed into a utility pool and then into a commercial van trailer behind a business in the area. Mills was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said there was a child seated inside the car Mills was driving but no child was found when troopers responded.

Officers say they believe the child was dropped off but they do not have information on where or when the child was dropped off.

Troopers said the family of the child filed a missing child report with the Gaston County Police Department.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

They haven’t said what caused the crash.

