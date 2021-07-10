‘We are the backbone.’ Charlotte Black Pride returns to celebrate Black LGBTQ culture

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - Charlotte Black Pride returns on Sunday for a week of celebrating Black LGBTQ+ culture and Black leaders’ contributions to the fight for equal rights.

It will run through July 18, with an event planned for each day except Monday.

Last year’s celebrations were entirely virtual, due to COVID-19, for the first time since Charlotte Black Pride’s inception in 2005.

“Charlotte Black Pride is important because it teaches the community that we exist — that Black LGBTQ+ people are here,” said board co-chair Gelissa Stitt. “We are here and we matter.”

Charlotte Pride also recently announced its in-person return. Instead of a week of celebrations, this year’s Charlotte Pride will run from August to November, with several months of events.

Charlotte Black Pride was created 16 years ago when previous leaders of Charlotte Pride were less inclusive, co-founder and Director of Development Jermaine Nakia Lee said. Though the two sister organizations work in tandem now to support each other, Charlotte Black Pride was formed to create what was then a nonexistent space for Black LGBTQ+ people in Charlotte.

“We approached them because the event was devoid of any Black or brown LGBTQ+ programming,” he said. “They were polite and took our calls and meetings, but nothing ever happened. This went on for a couple of years, and we realized nothing would happen.”

Lee and other founders wanted to create the first Black, gay cultural institution in Charlotte — so they decided to fund and coordinate it themselves.

CHARLOTTE BLACK PRIDE EVENTS 2021

A Mr. and Ms. Charlotte Black Pride will be crowned at this year’s inaugural event on Sunday at Chasers in NoDa. A competition fee is required to enter the pageant, and there’s an admission fee for attendees. Lee said the pageant was created specifically with transgender women, nonbinary individuals and gender nonconforming people in mind, to give them an affirming space to be able to express themselves.

Events continue at 6 p.m. Tuesday, with a free fitness class that is open to all at Midwood International Center.

The same venue will host a town hall meeting about transgender issues at 6 p.m. Wednesday, and a celebration of Black LGBTQ+ dancers and choreographers at 6 p.m. Thursday. Admission to “Centerstage” is $20.

On Friday, Charlotte Black Pride is “taking over” Charlotte’s Black Food Truck Friday at the Sonesta Hotel parking lot for its annual “family reunion” from 3 to 9 p.m.

One of the week’s biggest events — Black Pride Expo — is taking place starting at noon on Saturday, July 17, at the Midwood International Center, where there will be free HIV testing, a live DJ, and community awards. The week of celebrations ends with a fundraising brunch on Sunday — tickets are $50.

For more information on this year’s Charlotte Black Pride, visit Charlotte Black Pride’s Instagram account @clt_bpride.

BLACK LGBTQ+ HISTORY

Lee said it is important for Charlotte Black Pride organizers to uplift Black trans voices, which often go unheard in the LGBTQ+ community, as well as the community as a whole.

In April, two local Black transgender women were killed in Charlotte, and the Human Rights Campaign named Charlotte the second deadliest city in the country for transgender and gender non-conforming people. Trans women of color are some of the most vulnerable in the LGBTQ+ community because of the racism, homophobia and transphobia they face.

“Trans folk are in intensive care in our country, specifically trans women of color. We want to be vigilant about that and want to make changes in that area,” Lee said, noting that Charlotte Black Pride has a long history of transgender and nonbinary people on its board.

“Our position is that… until they’re OK, none of us are OK. Until trans people are safe, I don’t feel safe.”

So much of LGBTQ+ history is Black LGBTQ+ history, but not everyone is aware of that, organizers say. For example, Marsha P. Johnson, a transgender rights activist, was a central figure during the historic Stonewall riots in 1969. However, her role during the movement hasn’t always been acknowledged. The history is “whitewashed,” Lee said.

“They need to know how it started… You’re seeing more stories about it and more people talking about it now. A lot of Black LGBTQ people have started things that a lot of people don’t know about,” Stitt said. “Sometimes, we are the backbone, the person in the background pushing it out there.”

Organizers also stressed that Charlotte Black Pride is inclusive, and anyone is encouraged to attend.

“Just because it has ‘Black’ in it doesn’t mean it’s just for Black people,” Stitt said. “It’s for everyone to come and enjoy and learn about the culture. All are welcome.”

Copyright 2021 The Charlotte. All rights reserved.