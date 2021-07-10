NC DHHS Flu
Tropics are quiet - back to our summertime pattern

By Leigh Brock
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be hot and humid - as it should be in July.

  • Low 90s all weekend
  • Afternoon t-storms possible
  • All quiet in the tropics for now

Today will be hot and humid. Highs will reach the low 90s but it will feel more like the mid 90s. There’s a chance for a few afternoon thunderstorms. Sunday looks similar. Highs will be in the low 90s but it will feel even hotter. Afternoon thunderstorms are again a possibility. Might be good for a temporary cool-down.

High temperature forecast
High temperature forecast(First Alert Weather)

The best chance for thunderstorms this weekend will be in the mountains. Highs will be in the upper 70s and there’s a good chance for thunderstorms both today and Sunday.

The new week will bring highs in the upper 80s to low 90s each day. The humidity isn’t planning to give us a break any time soon. There’s a 30 percent chance for a thunderstorm to pop up any given day.

Rainfall over the next seven days
Rainfall over the next seven days(First Alert Weather)

After tangling with Elsa, the tropics should remain quite for a few days. Enjoy it while it lasts!

Make it a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

