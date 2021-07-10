Tropics are quiet - back to our summertime pattern
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be hot and humid - as it should be in July.
- Low 90s all weekend
- Afternoon t-storms possible
- All quiet in the tropics for now
Today will be hot and humid. Highs will reach the low 90s but it will feel more like the mid 90s. There’s a chance for a few afternoon thunderstorms. Sunday looks similar. Highs will be in the low 90s but it will feel even hotter. Afternoon thunderstorms are again a possibility. Might be good for a temporary cool-down.
The best chance for thunderstorms this weekend will be in the mountains. Highs will be in the upper 70s and there’s a good chance for thunderstorms both today and Sunday.
The new week will bring highs in the upper 80s to low 90s each day. The humidity isn’t planning to give us a break any time soon. There’s a 30 percent chance for a thunderstorm to pop up any given day.
After tangling with Elsa, the tropics should remain quite for a few days. Enjoy it while it lasts!
Make it a great weekend!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
