Rare historic canoe found among South Carolina river rapids

Volunteers with the Chattooga Conservancy hauled the weathered wooden canoe out of the South Carolina side of the Chattooga River on Tuesday.((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Conservationists have pulled a historic canoe from a river at the Georgia-South Carolina line and plan to put it on display.

Volunteers with the Chattooga Conservancy hauled the weathered wooden canoe out of the South Carolina side of the Chattooga River on Tuesday.

The State newspaper in Columbia reports that a group of canoeists discovered the craft last fall.

Archaeologists say the boat could be 200 to 250 years old. Canoes of that age are rarely found along the free-flowing mountain river.

