NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police: Impaired driver runs red light, hits and kills pedestrian in north Charlotte

(AP GraphicsBank)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman died after she was struck by a car early Saturday in north Charlotte.

Police responded to a reported crash involving two cars and a pedestrian around 2:45 a.m. on LaSalle Street near Beatties Ford Road.

Officers found that a 2017 Mazda 3 and a 2007 Lexus crashed at the intersection of LaSalle Street and Taylor Avenue/

A pedestrian, identified as Judy Lorraine Sinclair, was taken to the hospital where she died. The driver of the Lexus suffered serious injuries.

Police said the driver of the Mazda -- 28-year-old Lisa Monique Brown - ran the red light at the intersection of LaSalle Street and Beatties Ford Road, continued speeding and struck Sinclair who was crossing in a marked crosswalk and the crashed into the Lexus.

Brown was arrested and charged with Felony Death by Motor Vehicle, Felony Hit & Run, Felony Serious Injury, Driving While Impaired, Careless and Reckless, Red Light Violation and two counts of Failure to Reduce Speed. 

She was taken to the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: 18-year-old Nasir Turner, 19-year-old Donnell Ellison and 19-year-old...
5 arrested, 1 wanted and considered ‘armed and dangerous’ in murder of 8-year-old girl in Statesville
The athletes allege their coach dismissed them from the team, accusing him of retaliation for...
8 former women’s basketball players sue Lenoir-Rhyne University for at least $26M after dismissal from team
Sources tell WBTV that City of Charlotte CFO Kelly Flannery is leaving her job Friday.
City of Charlotte CFO unexpectedly leaving job
During Thursday’s press conference, officials showed four angles of the arresting video because...
1 brother’s charges dismissed, 1 officer fired and charged as body cam video released from Rock Hill arrests
Hickory mother pleads for justice in daughter's killing
Murder victim’s mom rents billboards to plead for information in the case

Latest News

Driver killed in collision with dump truck in Chesterfield County
5 arrested, 1 wanted in murder of 8-year-old in Statesville
5 arrested, 1 wanted in murder of 8-year-old in Statesville
A venomous zebra cobra was captured in a Raleigh, North Carolina, neighborhood.
North Carolina owner of venomous snakes facing charges
Man arrested for shooting in library parking lot in Newton