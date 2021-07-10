Police: Impaired driver runs red light, hits and kills pedestrian in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman died after she was struck by a car early Saturday in north Charlotte.

Police responded to a reported crash involving two cars and a pedestrian around 2:45 a.m. on LaSalle Street near Beatties Ford Road.

Officers found that a 2017 Mazda 3 and a 2007 Lexus crashed at the intersection of LaSalle Street and Taylor Avenue/

A pedestrian, identified as Judy Lorraine Sinclair, was taken to the hospital where she died. The driver of the Lexus suffered serious injuries.

Police said the driver of the Mazda -- 28-year-old Lisa Monique Brown - ran the red light at the intersection of LaSalle Street and Beatties Ford Road, continued speeding and struck Sinclair who was crossing in a marked crosswalk and the crashed into the Lexus.

Brown was arrested and charged with Felony Death by Motor Vehicle, Felony Hit & Run, Felony Serious Injury, Driving While Impaired, Careless and Reckless, Red Light Violation and two counts of Failure to Reduce Speed.

She was taken to the Mecklenburg County Jail.

