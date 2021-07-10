NC DHHS Flu
More than 40 ducks, geese rescued from Statesville park following reports of animal cruelty

The Caroline Waterfowl Rescue rescued 43 birds from a Statesville Park Friday.
The Caroline Waterfowl Rescue rescued 43 birds from a Statesville Park Friday.(Carolina Waterfowl Rescue)
By Courtney Cole
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Waterfowl Rescue rescued 43 birds from a Statesville Park Friday.

In a press release, the agency says it received four reports of extreme animal cruelty related to abandoned waterfowl at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Statesville.

“There is a pattern of abuse to animals in the park,” said CWR Executive Director Jennifer Gordon.

The agency says cases included birds being hit with pellets, hit over the head, and one was found inside of a bathroom with its feet cut off.

“It’s hard to fathom what kind of person does those things and then goes home and sleeps at night and feels good about themselves,” Gordon said.

The press release goes on to thank witnesses and a good Samaritan who called in the incidents.

“When the good Samaritan came to CWR with the last case we knew it was time to act to protect the birds in the park from further harm,” the agency said.

This is a duck that was recently abandoned at the Statesville park She's just a baby, still has her squeaky voice. Hasn...

Posted by Carolina Waterfowl Rescue on Friday, July 9, 2021

Gordon says it took eight hours for 12 volunteers and 3 staff members to rescue the birds Friday. Gordon says, unlike the wild birds that swim in the water, domesticated ducks don’t have the defense skills when harm comes their way.

“They can’t defend themselves they can’t get away so people lure them up with bread and different foods and they come up because they’re hungry and it makes them a very easy target for people with bad intentions,” she said.

Gordan is thankful witnesses called and encourages anyone who sees something horrific like this, to please do the same.

“As soon as you see something going on immediately call the police, I would recommend you take photos as well. If you see some type of cruelty it’s important to have evidence as well,” she said.

The agency is doing health screenings on the birds and says they will be available for adoption after their screenings.

They are also collecting donations, to donate, click here.

