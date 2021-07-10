NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Molly’s Kids: Zander Brafford

Been a while since we’ve heard about Zander Brafford. He is now four, and finally got his...
Been a while since we’ve heard about Zander Brafford. He is now four, and finally got his g-tube out after having it for two years and four months.(Provided by Family)
By Molly Grantham
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Been a while since we’ve heard about Zander Brafford. He is now four, and finally got his g-tube out after having it for two years and four months.

“They never figured out what caused him to silent aspirate,” Haley Brafford said. “But, thank the good Lord he outgrew it.”

This is the third update on this Gaston County boy.

Some of you might remember that silent aspirations of liquids were only one of Zander’s issues.

Cystic Fibrosis was also a major battle, but his mom says that, luckily, is more under control. Zander, she says, has gone a little over a year without having any respiratory bugs.

“We’re finally on the right track!” she said. “It feels great to say that especially over the last two years we’ve had. Since his first #MollysKids story (March 2018 >> http://tinyurl.com/ZanderMKs), we were admitted to the hospital three times. All three times were due to new symptoms. We had to worry every day, never knowing when he’d have another episode or be extremely lethargic. Since the second post (July 2019 >> https://tinyurl.com/Zander2MKs), he has also had another surgery. We had his android removed and he got ear tubes put in. I’m really summarizing things—everything was so big and felt so difficult. But I can tell you that through it all, he was still a happy little boy.”

Just a quick - and good - update. Any excuse to show off this smile.

#MollysKids

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During Thursday’s press conference, officials showed four angles of the arresting video because...
1 brother’s charges dismissed, 1 officer fired and charged as body cam video released from Rock Hill arrests
Eric Thomas will retire at the end of 2021 after 33 years at WBTV.
Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas to retire after 33 years at WBTV
This image was captured by Kysa Frye's security camera on the morning someone drove by her...
SBI investigating former Lincoln Co. deputy in drive-by shooting
The athletes allege their coach dismissed them from the team, accusing him of retaliation for...
8 former women’s basketball players sue Lenoir-Rhyne University for at least $26M after dismissal from team
A view of the front entrance to Myers Park High School.
CMS lawyer stands by statement Myers Park students weren’t raped, apologizes to school board

Latest News

Around the Crown 10K
Around the Crown: Here’s your chance to run on I-277
Give a Pint, Get a Pint
Free ice cream: ‘Give a Pint, Get a Pint’ blood drive this week
Forever Family: Riley
Forever Family: Riley
Plastic bags are no longer allowed to hold yard waste in Charlotte.
Yard waste in plastic bags could lead to fines in Charlotte