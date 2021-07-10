Molly’s Kids: Zander Brafford

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Been a while since we’ve heard about Zander Brafford. He is now four, and finally got his g-tube out after having it for two years and four months.

“They never figured out what caused him to silent aspirate,” Haley Brafford said. “But, thank the good Lord he outgrew it.”

This is the third update on this Gaston County boy.

Some of you might remember that silent aspirations of liquids were only one of Zander’s issues.

Cystic Fibrosis was also a major battle, but his mom says that, luckily, is more under control. Zander, she says, has gone a little over a year without having any respiratory bugs.

“We’re finally on the right track!” she said. “It feels great to say that especially over the last two years we’ve had. Since his first #MollysKids story (March 2018 >> http://tinyurl.com/ZanderMKs), we were admitted to the hospital three times. All three times were due to new symptoms. We had to worry every day, never knowing when he’d have another episode or be extremely lethargic. Since the second post (July 2019 >> https://tinyurl.com/Zander2MKs), he has also had another surgery. We had his android removed and he got ear tubes put in. I’m really summarizing things—everything was so big and felt so difficult. But I can tell you that through it all, he was still a happy little boy.”

Just a quick - and good - update. Any excuse to show off this smile.

#MollysKids

