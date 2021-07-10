NC DHHS Flu
Man arrested for shooting in library parking lot in Newton

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after a reported shooting Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the Catawba County Library,

Christopher Chase Hubbard was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, injury to personal property and discharging a firearm within the city limits. Hubbard was also charged with possession of methamphetamine.

He was taken to the Catawba County Jail under a $23,500 bond.

Newton police responded to the shooting on West C Street around 1 p.m. Friday.

A man told police that the gunman, identified as Hubbard, fired a shot at him following a dispute over a mutually-known female. Hubbard then took off.

Officers found out that Hubbard lives in the Town of Maiden, then located him and seized a handgun and methamphetamine.

No one was injured but a car had been struck by a bullet.

