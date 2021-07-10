NC DHHS Flu
Longtime JCSU tennis coach, six-time CIAA champion James Cuthbertson dies

By Andrew Barnett
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Longtime Johnson C. Smith University tennis coach and six-time CIAA champion James Cuthbertson has died.

On July 8, JCSU athletics tweeted a message mourning the loss of their former tennis coach.

“Johnson C. Smith University and the athletics department mourns the loss of former men’s and women’s tennis coach James Cuthbertson,” the tweet read.

He started playing tennis at Olympic High School in Charlotte in 1967 before graduating and joining the UNC Charlotte tennis program in 1971.

Cuthbertson headed the men’s and women’s tennis programs at JCSU for 18 years and once led the school to six straight CIAA championships.

At JCSU, he was named 1999, 2000, 2002 and 2003 Men’s Coach of the Year after leading his men’s team to those six straight CIAA titles in 1999,2000,2001, 2002, 2003 and 2004.

He compiled a 245-212 record at the helm of the men’s team and a 164-207 mark as the women’s head coach. He retired in 2016.

In addition to coaching, Cuthbertson also served JCSU in several different roles, including the disability services coordinator and as sports information director.

In 2008, the JCSU board of trustees decided to name the tennis courts on campus the Coleman/Cuthbertson tennis courts in honor of the late Dr. Winston R. Coleman and coach Cuthbertson.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

