‘I am excited to give back in a big way’: NFL’s Alex Highsmith holds inaugural youth football camp

By Dru Loman
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Alex Highsmith has already made a name for himself in just one season playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Ashley High School graduate notably intercepted a pass from Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Before heading back for his second season in the NFL, Highsmith decided to bring his talents back home with a youth football camp Saturday.

“It was awesome,” said Josiah Isom, who attended the camp. “I love how we did the techniques and how they taught us in a way that would be fun.”

The camp featured two sessions with a total of nearly 400 kids, teaching different elements of football, from running to tackling. For aspiring athletes, Highsmith is an inspiration.

“He grew up here and he made it all the way to the NFL and that inspired me, so I want to go to the NFL, too,” said Caden Kidd, who attended the camp.

Even with all of the success, the Steelers linebacker doesn’t want to forget his roots.

“Wilmington holds a special place in my heart because it is my hometown and this is just the beginning,” said Highsmith. “I am excited to give back in a big way to the city of Wilmington.”

He plans to continue working with kids in the community and dreams of building an athletic training facility in the future.

Parents are grateful to Highsmith for being a role model for their kids.

“To have this outlet for him to come and learn and engage with these amazing players and amazing inspirational people is amazing,” said parent Sandy Dombroski. “I’m so proud of the work that Alex has done and his family at putting this foundation together.”

The Alex Highsmith Family Foundation is an organization that provides mentorship and educational resources for disadvantaged youth. Proceeds from today’s event went to the foundation.

