Driver killed in collision with dump truck in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A driver was killed after running a stop sign and getting struck by a dump truck Saturday afternoon on Chesterfield County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of Airport Road and Smith Lane, about three miles from Pageland.

Officials say a 2005 Dodge station wagon was traveling east on Smith Lane when it failed to stop and was struck by the dump truck. The driver died at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck was taken to the hospital.

