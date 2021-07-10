NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Driver killed in collision with dump truck in Chesterfield County

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A driver was killed after running a stop sign and getting struck by a dump truck Saturday afternoon on Chesterfield County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of Airport Road and Smith Lane, about three miles from Pageland.

Officials say a 2005 Dodge station wagon was traveling east on Smith Lane when it failed to stop and was struck by the dump truck. The driver died at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck was taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: 18-year-old Nasir Turner, 19-year-old Donnell Ellison and 19-year-old...
5 arrested, 1 wanted and considered ‘armed and dangerous’ in murder of 8-year-old girl in Statesville
The athletes allege their coach dismissed them from the team, accusing him of retaliation for...
8 former women’s basketball players sue Lenoir-Rhyne University for at least $26M after dismissal from team
Sources tell WBTV that City of Charlotte CFO Kelly Flannery is leaving her job Friday.
City of Charlotte CFO unexpectedly leaving job
During Thursday’s press conference, officials showed four angles of the arresting video because...
1 brother’s charges dismissed, 1 officer fired and charged as body cam video released from Rock Hill arrests
Hickory mother pleads for justice in daughter's killing
Murder victim’s mom rents billboards to plead for information in the case

Latest News

Police: Impaired driver runs red light, hits and kills pedestrian in north Charlotte
5 arrested, 1 wanted in murder of 8-year-old in Statesville
5 arrested, 1 wanted in murder of 8-year-old in Statesville
A venomous zebra cobra was captured in a Raleigh, North Carolina, neighborhood.
North Carolina owner of venomous snakes facing charges
Man arrested for shooting in library parking lot in Newton