NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Confederate flag removal prompts dueling rallies at SC State House

By Madeline Stewart
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today marked six years since the Confederate battle flag was removed from the State House grounds.

Two groups, one in support of the flag’s removal and one opposed, gathered at the Capitol building for demonstrations.

Flags Across the South held a rally on the north steps of the State House within police barricades in protest of the flag’s removal. Outside the barricades, demonstrators gathered in support of the flag being taken down.

The Confederate battle flag flew at the state house for 77 years until it was taken down on July 10, 2015. Former Governor Nikki Haley signed a bill calling for the flag’s removal less than a month after since convicted murderer Dylann Roof killed nine people at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, SC on June 17, 2015. Photos of Roof posing with Confederate flags surfaced and prompted the bill signing.

Braxton Spivey, chair of Flags Across the South, says he returns to the State House each year around the anniversary of the flag being taken down. He says it’s an opportunity for him to share what the flag represents to him.

“That flag is a soldier’s banner,” says Spivey. “That’s what the Confederate soldier looked for in the field of battle. It didn’t even represent the Confederate States of America, it was like battle flag.”

Counter protester Sarah Keeling says she thinks the flag represents racism and slavery. She says she came to protest the flag because she believes it represents what she calls the values of the Confederacy,

“I think that as much as they say their heritage isn’t about slavery and racism,” says Keeling. “That’s exactly what it is it’s about--supremacy. And so, I feel the need to call that out.”

Following the Flags Across the South demonstration Saturday morning, the Columbia Racial Justice Coalition held a flag removal celebration on the north steps Saturday afternoon.

The flag that was removed from the State House in 2015 is displayed in the Confederate Relic Room in Columbia.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

From left to right: 18-year-old Nasir Turner, 19-year-old Donnell Ellison and 19-year-old...
5 arrested, 1 wanted and considered ‘armed and dangerous’ in murder of 8-year-old girl in Statesville
The athletes allege their coach dismissed them from the team, accusing him of retaliation for...
8 former women’s basketball players sue Lenoir-Rhyne University for at least $26M after dismissal from team
Sources tell WBTV that City of Charlotte CFO Kelly Flannery is leaving her job Friday.
City of Charlotte CFO unexpectedly leaving job
Emergency personnel responded to the southside of Broad River Greenway around 3:41 p.m.
Man’s body found 7 feet underwater after swimming across river in Boiling Springs, N.C.
During Thursday’s press conference, officials showed four angles of the arresting video because...
1 brother’s charges dismissed, 1 officer fired and charged as body cam video released from Rock Hill arrests

Latest News

Police: Impaired driver runs red light, hits and kills pedestrian in north Charlotte
Driver killed in collision with dump truck in Chesterfield County
5 arrested, 1 wanted in murder of 8-year-old in Statesville
5 arrested, 1 wanted in murder of 8-year-old in Statesville
NFL's Alex Highsmith holds camp
‘I am excited to give back in a big way’: NFL’s Alex Highsmith holds inaugural youth football camp