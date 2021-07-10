NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

A 97-year-old Navy veteran wanted to be buried in his uniform. A seamstress put the finishing touches on his dream.

A 97-year-old Navy veteran wanted to be buried in his uniform. A seamstress put the finishing...
A 97-year-old Navy veteran wanted to be buried in his uniform. A seamstress put the finishing touches on his dream.(CBS News)
By Steve Hartman
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS News) - At age 97, Joe Hall walked into Causeway Alterations and asked if someone could make him a Navy uniform. In his younger years, Hall served in World War II as a Navy Petty Officer First Class.

“I love the uniform. I love my country and I’m so happy I was able to serve,” he said.

He was on a destroyer escort, where he made some of the best friends of his life — and lost a few, too. They’re all gone now,  which is why Joe wanted that uniform — for when he sees them again.

Susan Williams, the seamstress who assisted Hall, was moved by his request.

“I made everything from underwear to wedding dresses, but to have a World War II veteran come in and say, ‘I want to be buried in my uniform.’ I was like, ‘This man is not leaving this store without me making this uniform because it’s the most important thing I’ll ever do in my life,’” Williams said. “And it became a strong obsession of mine to make it right.”

For the next three weeks, Williams poured herself into the project, binding every seam, adding satin-lined cuffs and making buttonholes by hand. She spent at least 100 hours and charged almost nothing.

Hall received the uniform a few months ago, but came back to the store to try it on again at CBS News’ request.

“I feel like I’m back in the service,” he said, describing the uniform as “beautiful.”

Even though he wanted this for his death, one gets the sense that, now, it’s what he lives for.

“I wanted to be with my friends, be a part of them. And this uniform kind of brings them close to me, you know,” Hall said.

Copyright 2021 CBS News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: 18-year-old Nasir Turner, 19-year-old Donnell Ellison and 19-year-old...
5 arrested, 1 wanted and considered ‘armed and dangerous’ in murder of 8-year-old girl in Statesville
The athletes allege their coach dismissed them from the team, accusing him of retaliation for...
8 former women’s basketball players sue Lenoir-Rhyne University for at least $26M after dismissal from team
Sources tell WBTV that City of Charlotte CFO Kelly Flannery is leaving her job Friday.
City of Charlotte CFO unexpectedly leaving job
During Thursday’s press conference, officials showed four angles of the arresting video because...
1 brother’s charges dismissed, 1 officer fired and charged as body cam video released from Rock Hill arrests
Hickory mother pleads for justice in daughter's killing
Murder victim’s mom rents billboards to plead for information in the case

Latest News

There's been a rise in couples getting engaged in the U.S.
Engagement ring sales soar as US rebounds from COVID-19
A venomous zebra cobra was captured in a Raleigh, North Carolina, neighborhood.
North Carolina owner of venomous snakes facing charges
Man arrested for shooting in library parking lot in Newton
Work to remove the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee began early Saturday morning.
‘An incredible day’ as Robert E. Lee statue removed in Charlottesville