Weather to shift back to less turbulent pattern over the weekend

By Eric Thomas
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a week when the Carolinas were hit by Elsa and followed up by a line of storms on Friday, the weather will shift back to a less turbulent pattern over the weekend, but that doesn’t mean it will be perfect for outdoor plans.

While it is true scattered afternoon and evening storms still need to be accounted for, it is the summertime heat and humidity that may be your biggest obstacle to remaining outdoors for extended periods of time.  High heat can become dangerous quickly, so pay attention to your body’s signals and seek shade and take frequent breaks while drinking plenty of water.

Heat won’t be the same concern in our mountain counties, but showers and storms are a better bet in this region especially on Sunday.  So stay alert.  Looking beyond, this is a steady forecast as high temperatures will barely stray more than one degree above or below 90 degrees.

Enjoy your weekend and stay safe!

Meteorologist Eric Thomas

