Troubling trend: As homicides climb, community remembers 20-year-old murdered in Charlotte

A vigil was held Thursday for 20-year-old Joshua Hollingsworth.
A vigil was held Thursday for 20-year-old Joshua Hollingsworth.(WBTV)
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In just the past two weeks, there have been eight homicides reported across the city of Charlotte.

“This is not Charlotte, this is just not Charlotte. I don’t know what the disconnect is but something has to be done to effect change,” said Genicia Hariston with Mothers of Murdered Offspring.

MOMO held a vigil Thursday night for 20-year-old Joshua Hollingsworth. The West Charlotte High School graduate and former football player was killed on June 29.

His family and friends are now left with many questions.

“Just love on your people, love on your people,” said his godmother.

Two people have been arrested in connection to Hollingsworth’s murder.

“He was just a real good kid, I know all of his teammates, coaching staff is going to miss him,” a former coach said.

His murder is part of a troubling trend: eight homicides in just 12 days.

Homicides across Charlotte

July 7 - 6200 block of Turtle Neck Lane: Dekoven Kali Ware, 18

July 7 - 2600 block of Elmin Street: Woman found shot in car

July 4 - South Boulevard at Remount Road: Travell Moore, 17

July 2 - 700 block of Creekridge Road: Jason Farmer, 24

June 29 - 1100 Mayfield Terrace Drive: Joshua Hollingsworth, 20

June 27 - 5300 block of East Independence Boulevard: Emmanuel Gebru, 31

June 26 - 700 block of Vanderbrook Road: Jarvis Massey, 42

June 26 - 5800 block of Westpark Drive: Dean Varian, 31

As this community grieves, there is another call to put a stop to the violence.

“Law enforcement, everybody need to come to the table and have these uncomfortable conversations on how to stop this violence because eight homicides in just two weeks is very heartbreaking,” said Hariston.

If you have information that could lead to an arrest in any of these murders, call police or Crime Stoppers.

