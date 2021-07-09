Suspected rabid fox attacks three in Union County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three wild animal attacks just days apart. Union County officials believe it’s the same fox that has bitten several people in a rural part of Monroe.

But because the fox hasn’t been caught yet, there’s no way to test if it’s rabid.

Officers at the Union County animal shelter have set up traps in the area so once they get it, it can be tested – but again, no luck. Until they know the condition of the animal, officials warn the public should be on guard.

“If an animal like that approaches you then probably it’s not there for any sort of friendship,” Tony Underwood with the Union County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night.

Three attacks in just a matter of hours, all believed to be from the same fox. Last weekend, an mother and her 12-year-old daughter were riding a golf cart down Mullis Road when the first attack happened. The fox jumped up on the golf cart, and bit the 12-year-old. But that wasn’t the end of it.

“They kicked the animal off the golf cart. The animal supposedly returned to the other side of the golf cart and then bit the mother,” Underwood said.

The fox then disappeared into the nearby woods. Then, a couple of days later the fox struck again. This time off Medlin Road just around the corner.

“He reported it being a rabid fox.”

The sheriff’s office posted on their Facebook page that people should keep a watchful eye on their kids and pets until they can contain the animal.

“But the best advise is to stay away from it if you see a wild animal getting too close to you there’s usually a reason because wild animals don’t usually do that.”

Officials say all three of the people who were attacked received medical treatment and should be OK.

