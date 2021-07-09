State Championship for Rowan County Little League team

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Another state championship has come home to Rowan County thanks to the Rowan 12U softball team.

The team won the title on Thursday with an 8-5 win over Pitt County in Marion. Rowan was undefeated, going 4-0 through the state tournament.

Next up is the Southeast Regional in Warner Robins, Ga., July 24-28. Rowan’s first game will be against the West Virginia state champions at 11 a.m. on July 24.

This win makes 6 consecutive State Championships for Rowan, and 6 straight trips to the Southeast Regionals.

