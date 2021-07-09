NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

State Championship for Rowan County Little League team

Title caps off undefeated run in state tournament
The team won the title on Thursday with a win over Pitt County.
The team won the title on Thursday with a win over Pitt County.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Another state championship has come home to Rowan County thanks to the Rowan 12U softball team.

The team won the title on Thursday with an 8-5 win over Pitt County in Marion. Rowan was undefeated, going 4-0 through the state tournament.

Next up is the Southeast Regional in Warner Robins, Ga., July 24-28. Rowan’s first game will be against the West Virginia state champions at 11 a.m. on July 24.

This win makes 6 consecutive State Championships for Rowan, and 6 straight trips to the Southeast Regionals.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Thomas will retire at the end of 2021 after 33 years at WBTV.
Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas to retire after 33 years at WBTV
This image was captured by Kysa Frye's security camera on the morning someone drove by her...
SBI investigating former Lincoln Co. deputy in drive-by shooting
During Thursday’s press conference, officials showed four angles of the arresting video because...
1 brother’s charges dismissed, 1 officer fired and charged as body cam video released from Rock Hill arrests
A view of the front entrance to Myers Park High School.
CMS lawyer stands by statement Myers Park students weren’t raped, apologizes to school board
One hurt, one injured in east Charlotte shooting
18-year-old killed in east Charlotte shooting

Latest News

Sources tell WBTV that City of Charlotte CFO Kelly Flannery is leaving her job Friday.
City of Charlotte CFO unexpectedly leaving job
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) has...
Livingstone College earns ten year accreditation affirmation
A First Alert has been issued for our Friday, as scattered rain and storms will be possible...
First Alert: Afternoon storms may impact outdoor activities for your Friday and weekend
A vigil was held Thursday for 20-year-old Joshua Hollingsworth.
Troubling trend: As homicides climb, community remembers 20-year-old murdered in Charlotte