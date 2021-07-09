NC DHHS Flu
SLED: Former Florence officer arrested for groping female suspect

Aaron Timothy Genwright
Aaron Timothy Genwright(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A former officer with the Florence Police Department was arrested after allegedly groping a female suspect, authorities said.

According to information from the State Law Enforcement Division, 28-year-old Aaron Timothy Genwright was charged with second-degree assault and battery and misconduct.

The charges stem from a July 3 incident where Genwright is said to have groped the woman, who had been arrested for a traffic offense, investigators said.

Records from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy show that after the woman posted bond that same day, she called the police department and submitted a complaint.

“The incident was immediately referred to SLED and Genwright was placed on leave,” according to Genwright’s separation due to misconduct paperwork.

On July 6, SLED interviewed Genwright where documents show “he admitted to everything.”

The SLED investigation also found there was “record after the fact” footage of Genwright’s interactions with the female suspect that showed the incident.

Genwright was then terminated by the Florence Police Department on Wednesday. He had been with the department since June 2018, according to SCCJA records.

Online records from the Florence County Detention Center state Genwright was booked around 7:51 a.m. Friday and released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

